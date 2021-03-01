(Washington, DC) -- The lone Democrat in the Iowa delegation was the only House member to vote for the one-point-nine-trillion-dollar COVID-19 relief package. Democrat Representative Cindy Axne said before the vote the plan puts money in the pockets of those who ae struggling. Iowa Republican Representatives Randy Feenstra, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and Ashley Hinson, joined other Republicans in voting against the measure. Feenstra said in a statement that he was disappointed to see Democrats in the House remove his provision that would have allowed the money to be used for disaster relief for the derecho that hit Iowa last year.
(Marshalltown, IA) -- The man accused of killing a Marshalltown convenience store worker is scheduled to be arraigned next week. Prosecutors say Rocky Trujillo the Third was caught on surveillance video walking into the Casey’s store at about 3:00 a-m February 15th. He is accused of murdering 48-year-old Michael West. Witnesses say Trujillo put a gun to one customer’s head and demanded their cell phone, then hit another employee with his gun in the parking lot as he left. He was taken into custody later the same day.
(Scranton, IA) -- Authorities investigating the robbery of a bank in Scranton say the 27-year-old suspect who has been taken into custody had just been released from jail. Zachary Wailes is charged with felony robbery and theft in Greene County. Wailes is accused of entering the Peoples Bank last Thursday with what appeared to be a handgun and taking an unspecified amount of money from the tellers last Thursday morning. He was arrested Saturday. He had been released from the Boone County Jail on February 5th where he had been held for about a month.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Three nonprofit organizations in eastern Iowa are teaming up to help Texans devastated by record-breaking cold temperatures and snow last month. The three spent a week gathering donations of food and money to fill a big trailer headed for Texas. Volunteers with Together We Achieve, Bridge Under the Bridge, and the Iowa Giving Crew say Texans came north after the derecho to offer help when Iowans needed it. The trailer was pulled by a semi to the Glen Heights, Texas Police Station – where the donations were handed out.