(Johnston, IA) -- Three children from Johnston died in a weekend accident in southwestern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol report says a car driven by 43-year-old David Clements of West Des Moines crossed the centerline on U-S Highway 54 near the town of Bucklin. The car was struck by a semi and three children in the car were killed. The patrol says 12-year-old Juno Clements, ten-year-old Arabella Clements, and seven-year-old Harper Clements from Johnston died. The driver, David Clements, was seriously injured. The semi driver was not hurt.
(Bondurant, IA) -- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has charged an employee in the January death of a resident at a care facility located in Bondurant. The Sheriff’s Department says 77-year-old Lynne Harriet Stewart died after being found outside in subzero cold at the Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing. Detectives charged 30-year-old Courtyard employee, Catherine Forkpa of Ankeny, with dependent adult abuse. Detectives say they reviewed hours of video, conducted multiple interviews, and examined other evidence including phone records in determining the charge related to this case.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Democrats are considering a plan that could bump the Iowa Caucuses out of the first-in-the-nation position -- and the party will be hosting three forums to give Democrats across the country a chance to weigh in on how the party picks its presidential nominees. Later this summer, the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee is to recommend the sequence of voting events in 2024. National party leaders have been encouraging states to hold primaries rather than caucuses. The Des Moines Register was first to report national party leaders have developed a memo that outlines some new rules for which states have early voting contests in 2024, but the committee took no action on the matter this weekend. Meanwhile, the chairman of the Iowa REPUBLICAN Party says they’re poised to confirm that the Iowa Republican Party’s Caucuses are to be first in 2024, sending the message that Middle America matters to the G-O-P.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa men followed up the Iowa women and won the Big Ten Basketball Tournament title Sunday, and now prepare to play in the N-C-A-A Tournament. The Hawkeyes will play Richmond on Thursday at 2:10 p-m. The Iowa State men also made the tourney and play L-S-U on Friday at 6:20 p-m. The Hawkeye woman host Illinois State on Friday in the first round of the N-C-A-A tourney, while the Cyclone woman host U-T Arlington.