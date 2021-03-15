(Mason City, IA) -- Authorities in northern Iowa are reporting the discovery of human bones and clothing on the banks of the Winnebago River. A resident reports the find on private property Thursday. When officers searched the area they turned up more human bones. All of the evidence was collected and forwarded to the State Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators say there is no indication the remains are connected to the disappearance more than 25 years ago of television anchor Jodi Heisentruit. The remains were found near the apartments where she lived when she went missing in the summer of 1995.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines resident Cherese Schirk came home Sunday morning to find a Pontiac Grand Prix parked where he couch used to be. Police are investigating the accident where that vehicle went out of control on E-P True Parkway and drove into Schirk’s house. The driver was headed went when he hit a bus stop sign, jumped a curb, then rolled inside the newly-remodeled home. The driver’s name hasn’t been released. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but he is expected to survive.
(Washington, DC) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that the chamber is following the protocol as it deals with the election challenge in Iowa’s Second Congressional District. Marianette Jane Miller-Meeks won the vote count by just six votes. Iowa Republicans like Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, Governor Kim Reynolds, and both U-S Senators, Chuck Grassley, and Joni Ernst, have objected to the process. Pelosi, a Democrat, says fellow party member Rita Hart was within her rights to ask a House panel to investigate. Pelosi says there is no timetable to make a decision.
(Des Moines, IA) -- For the first time in 13 years the Drake Bulldogs are in the field for the N-C-A-A Basketball Tournament. Drake will take on Wichita State in the West Region’s “first-four” matchup Thursday. Drake finished second in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-and-4 record. The Iowa Hawkeyes will also be in the tournament as a two-seed – the program’s best position in 34 years. The Hawkeyes finished with a 21-and-8 record while playing in the nation’s strongest conference – the Big Ten.