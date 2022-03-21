(Warren County, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed a fifth case of bird flu -- with the latest case coming in a backyard flock of mixed species in Warren County. The number of birds was not released. The announcement comes after the second case in a commercial flock was reported Friday in Buena Vista County. That case was an estimated five-point-three million egg-laying hens, after the report of an outbreak in a commercial turkey flock on March 6th in Buena Vista County. Outbreaks have also been found in a backyard flock in Pottawattamie County and a commercial egg-laying flock in Taylor County.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill eligible for debate this week in the Iowa Senate would legalize wagering on E-sports. A lobbyist for the Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs, Susan Daeman, says E-sports are hugely popular and this would allow the state to regulate betting on it. Critics like Daniel Summe of The Family Leader say it's a dangerous expansion of gambling, particularly for younger Iowans. And he cites a federal investigation over allegations of bribes and match fixing by some professional E-sports players.
(Fairbank, IA) -- The police chief of police for the northeast Iowa city of Fairbank has died from cancer. The city's Facebook page says 59-year-old Mike Everding, who had been the city’s part-time police chief since July 2020. The post online says Chief Everding will be greatly missed.
Both Iowa State teams advanced to the Sweet 16 with victories in the N-C-A-A Tournament second round. The Cyclone men are in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016 after beating Wisconsin 54-49 Sunday in Milwaukee. The women downed Georgia in Ames Sunday 67-44 to advance. The second-seeded Iowa women got knocked out of the tourney by 10th seed Creighton 64-62 In Iowa City. Former Hawkeye, Lauren Jensen, who transferred to the Bluejays in the offseason, drained a go-ahead three-pointer with 12 seconds remaining to stun the Hawkeye women.