(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa House has voted to forbid secrecy agreements between school district officials and educators who are dismissed for inappropriate conduct with students. Representative Dustin Hite, a Republican from New Sharon, says he’s disappointed in the number of confidentiality agreements in Iowa that let a teacher or coach accused of grooming or abusing students resign -- and the allegations aren’t disclosed to prospective employers. Administrators who fail to report suspicions of abuse could be fined five-thousand dollars if the bill becomes law. The bill also requires the state Board of Educational Examiners to keep records of all complaints about licensed educators, even allegations that don’t lead to sanctions.
(Rock Valley, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections says a 75-year-old inmate from Rock Valley had died of natural causes. The Department says Lloyd Schlumbohm died Wednesday. Schlumbohm had been serving a 10-year maximum term for third-degree sexual abuse. His entered prison on April 25th, 2018.
(Franklin, County, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed the seventh case of bird flu in the state. The latest case is in a commercial flock of adolescent hens in northern Iowa’s Franklin County. The flock has nearly 250-thousand young hens. All of the birds will be destroyed to prevent the disease from spreading.
(Des Moines, IA) – Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among several federal lawmakers pushing to allow E-15 gasoline to be sold year-round -- which is gasoline with 15 percent ethanol. She says she spoke last week with the E-P-A Administrator about ensuring E-15 can be sold year-round in every part of the U-S. Most of the gasoline sold in the U-S is E-10, and E-15 sales are banned from June 1st through mid-September in many areas of the country. A federal appeals court tossed out a 2019 Trump Administration move to allow E-15 sales year-round. The ethanol industry has asked for a panel of judges to review the case.