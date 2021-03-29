(Hamilton County, IA) -- One member of the Iowa State Crew Club is dead and one is missing after their boat capsized while they were practicing at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County. A statement from I-S-U says three students were rescued from the water Sunday and treated and released from Mary Greeley Medical Center. A dive team recovered the body of one student and the search continues for the other missing student. The names of the students involved are not being released at this time.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The mother and son who face 13 federal charges related to the break-in at the U-S Capitol in January have both pleaded not guilty. Salvador and Deborah Sandoval are accused of unlawfully entering the Capitol and obstructing Congress, Salvador is also charged with violent acts on Capitol grounds after allegedly pushing Metropolitan Police officers and trying to take a riot shield. Both are being held until their next hearing on May 13th. Deborah Sandoval lives in Des Moines and her son lives in Ankeny.
(Coralville, IA) -- A 60-year-old Coralville man has been sentenced to more than six and a half years in prison for robbing an eastern Iowa bank. Aquinas (uh-KWY-nas) Lenell Jackson, Senior pleaded guilty to robbing the U-S Bank in Coralville last March. Prosecutors say Jackson passed a threatening note to a bank teller -- and then ran from the scene with 43-hundred dollars. He was later caught by police.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The University of Iowa Presidential Search Committee has cut its list of candidates to 12. The committee will meet virtually on April 1st through the 3rd to interview and evaluate the semifinalist candidates. The interviews will be all be conducted in closed session and candidate identities will not be revealed. The committee is looking for a replacement for Bruce Harreld, who is retiring.