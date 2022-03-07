(Winterset, IA) -- At least seven people are dead following a weekend storm that spawned tornadoes, with six of the deaths in Madison County on the south edge of Winterset. Don Hoag said he was trying to get his car out of the hail when he heard the tornado and that it sounded like a freight train coming down the road. Hoag's neighbor -- 67-year-old Rodney Clark -- was one of the people who died. The other victims of the Winterset tornado were identified as 63-year-old Melissa Bazley, 72-year-old Cecilia Lloyd, 37-year-old Michael Bolger, five-year-old Kinley Bolger, and two-year-old Owen Bolger. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirms one unidentified person died in the storm Saturday at Red Haw State Park in Chariton.
(Winterset, IA) -- Madison County Emergency Management Coordinator Diogenes Ayala says the National Weather Service determined that the deadly tornado south of Winterset was an E-F-three. It had wind speeds between 136 and 155 miles-an-hour. He says there were approximately 52 damaged or destroyed homes in the path of the tornado that spanned over 13-point-seven miles. Governor Kim Reynolds toured the area Sunday and got emotional talking about the 200 to 300 volunteers who showed up to help in the aftermath of the tornado. The governor issued a state disaster proclamation for Madison County.
(Des Moines, IA) – Response to the tornadoes that struck Iowa over the weekend is being hampered by snowfall this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for roughly half the state, south and east of a line from Council Bluffs to Clayton County in the northeast. The advisory includes Madison County, which is still reeling from the E-F-three tornado that killed six people and destroyed or damaged more than 52 homes.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican, is partnering with a Georgia Senator who's a Democrat to seek more permanent funding for a government program that trains dogs to detect animal diseases. Iowa Public Radio reports that most of the dogs are beagles and the operation has been dubbed the "Beagle Brigade" -- and Ernst says its role is critical due to rising concerns about African Swine Fever and bird flu. The National Detector Dog Training Center in Georgia is financed this year with about seven million dollars in airport fees, but Ernst says that's an unstable source due to, “wild swings in funding that don't allow the consistencies needed to make sure we're protecting our goods here in the United States.” The dogs help screen baggage, cargo, and parcels at nearly 90 U-S airports to detect fruits, vegetables, and meats that could carry foreign plant pests or animal diseases into the country.