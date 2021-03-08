(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says she represents everyone in Iowa’s First Congressional District – not just the people who voted for her. The Iowa Republican says it is important for her to be accessible to all constituents. That’s why Hinson was available to address a weekend virtual meeting of the First District Democratic Committee. Hinson says too often politicians don’t engage with people they disagree with on politics or policy. She says that’s a major reason civil discourse has become so heated and divisive.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A reporter goes on trial this week for her actions during a protest against racial injustice last year. Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri and her former boyfriend are charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts. Free press advocates say Sahouri was just doing her job when she was pepper-sprayed and arrested by a Des Moines police officer. The two-day trial is part of an aggressive legal response by authorities in the state against people who organized and took part in protests last summer that turned violent.
(Ames, IA) -- Investigators with the Ames Police Department accuse 29-year-old Trenton Williams of entering a home and recording video of the residents as they slept. A series of college-age women reported burglaries and trespassing in incidents starting in May of 2019. Police say Williams didn’t always steal items when he snuck in, but he would stand in their bedrooms and shoot video of them sleeping. He’s accused of attacking one victim in her apartment last November. Evidence was found when a search warrant was executed at his apartment and his electronic devices were examined.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The University of Iowa will retired center Luka Garza’s uniform number 55 after the season is over. The announcement was made after Iowa’s 77-73 win over Wisconsin Sunday. Garza joins eight other former Hawkeyes who have had their numbers retired. He is the program’s all-time leading career scorer and was named 2020 National Player of the Year by six national publications. He is also the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and is expected to repeat as a consensus first-team All-American. The Hawkeyes are seeded third in the Big Ten Conference Tournament that starts Wednesday.