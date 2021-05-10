(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines police are investigating after a passerby reported the discovery of a woman’s body along Interstate 35 Sunday. The caller reported what appeared to be a dead body on the shoulder of the highway shortly before noon. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Stephanie Waddell of Oskaloosa. A preliminary investigation indicates she may have been hit by a vehicle sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning.
(Waukee, WI) -- A Waukee father is being held in the Dallas County Jail after injuring his daughter. Investigators say Gregory Stucky called authorities Friday night to say he had spanked his one-year-old daughter and she was “behaving strangely.” The child was found unconscious and breathing while lying on the ground. Stucky reportedly admitted he hit the girl on the back as punishment for a temper tantrum. When she was on her hands and knees he admitted hitting her again, causing her head to hit the ground. The victim is being treated at a hospital.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Activists say new rules on public comments during Des Moines City Council meetings will further suppress community voices. Council members will vote today (Monday) on changes to the public speaking rules that will lengthen the time individuals get to speak, but sharply limit the number of people allowed to speak. The new rules would move the public comments time to the end of the council’s agenda. Individual comments would be allowed to last two minutes with 20 total speakers. That would actually expand the speaking time from 30 to 40 minutes during each meeting.
(Ankeny, IA) -- An Ankeny man has entered a guilty plea to charges he caused his pregnant girlfriend’s death. Seventeen-year-old Mia Holmes was shot to death last August, also resulting in the death of her unborn child. Eighteen-year-old Donault Logan was initially identified as a material witness. When he finally turned himself in a month later, charges were filed. The victim’s mother, Rhia Ortega, says she believes the shooting was an accident and the two were in love. Logan pleaded guilty last week to involuntary manslaughter. He will be sentenced in June.