(Des Moines, IA) -- The three Republican candidates running in the third congressional district primary are raising concerns about sending U-S aid to Ukraine. During a debate this weekend on C-C-I television in Des Moines, candidate Nicole Hasso of Johnston said America has always helped its allies, but the money would be better spent on fortifying the U-S/Mexico border. Gary Leffler of West Des Moines asked how the U-S can fund “what’s going on there and say the security of Ukraine is more important than our own border.” Zach Nunn of Bondurant says the House-passed bill lacks sufficient oversight, but he supports sending aid to Ukraine, and that “America first means standing up for our national interests around the world. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne in November.
(Webster City, IA) -- Many of the challenges Iowa restaurants faced during the pandemic are behind us, but another perfect storm is brewing that’s creating havoc in the food service industry. Jessica Dunker, C-E-O and president of the Iowa Restaurant Association, says finding reliable workers is just one of the major hurdles they’re now trying to cope with. She says they’re “facing an average of 15 percent increase in labor costs and 15 percent increase in cost of goods on the products” restaurants use. Dunker says they’ve “never seen inflation hit in both directions like that.” While revenues for some restaurants are up, she says in many cases, profits are down. The association is addressing the issues with its members, trying to help them ride the waves.
(Ames, IA) -- It won’t likely make Iowans feel any better about paying more than four bucks a gallon for gasoline, but those record high prices aren’t really so high, nor are they records, according to one expert. State Senator Herman Quirmbach (KWIRM-bock), who’s also a retired Iowa State economics professor, says this week’s gasoline prices are indeed more expensive than the previous highest-ever prices dating back to July of 2008, but he says the dollar of 2008 “bought a lot more.” He says that former 2008 record high of four dollars-two cents a gallon, in today’s dollars, would actually be more like five-28 a gallon. Triple-A-Iowa says the current statewide average for gas is four-13 a gallon.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A group of “Scraposaurs” has been posted outside Sioux City’s Lewis and Clark Center. Dale Lewis -- a sculptor who works with scrap metal -- created the traveling display of 14 prehistoric creatures, including a sculpture that looks like one of the most famous of all dinosaurs -- the T-Rex. He says one of the “coolest things” about the T-Rex sculpture is the “stubby arm claws, which were “part of a seven-47 cargo bay door latch.” Lewis finds the raw materials for his sculptures from a variety of sources, and most of the beasts he built for the outdoor exhibit came together in two to three months. The 14 sculptures will be on display at the center in Sioux City, near the Missouri River, until April of next year.