(Sibley, IA) -- A train carrying ammonium nitrate derailed in Sibley Sunday afternoon, leading local authorities to evacuate a five-mile radius around the location. Authorities say the rail cars jumped the track when a bridge collapsed at about 2:00 p-m. Sibley fire officials say the train was hauling fertilizer and ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical compound. The Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District was holding its commencement ceremony at the time. School staff members were kept on standby in case school buses were needed for a full-scale evacuation. The accident happened one day after 28 of 50 cars on a Union Pacific train jumped the tracks in Albert Lea, Minnesota -- about 135 miles away.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City police are investigating the shooting death of a man found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle early Sunday. The man was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he died. The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy today (Monday). The victim’s name hasn’t been released. Responding officers say he had been shot multiple times and his car had collided with a tree at about 1:20 a-m.
(Grundy Center, IA) -- The man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith has a court hearing set for this morning (Monday) at 9:00 a-m in Grundy County Circuit Court. Michael Lang actually has two hearings on the docket for this week. Lang barricaded himself in a Grundy Center home last month and fired shots at police, killing Smith. Even though Lang has been charged with multiple offenses since 1999, he won the Democratic primary for the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office last year. He lost to his Republican opponent in November. The incident started with an attempted traffic stop when Lang was speeding.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled against a driver who wanted his 465-dollar speeding ticket refunded. Rickie Rilea was stopped in 2016, later pleaded guilty, and paid the fine. He later challenged the authority of Motor Vehicle Enforcement officers employed by the Iowa Department of Transportation. Although the court agreed with him, the fine was allowed to stand. The state’s high court ruled Friday the underlying conviction hasn’t been overturned. The ruling means the State of Iowa will apparently avoid refunding millions of dollars in tickets wrong issued by the enforcement officers.