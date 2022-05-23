(Waterloo, IA) -- Waterloo police are seeking information related to the shooting death of a woman early on Sunday morning. Police were called around 3:30 a-m on the report of gunshots and found the woman in a car who had been shot. The woman later died at the hospital. Waterloo Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide -- and ask anyone with information to call Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS.
(McCallsburg, IA) -- Two former McCallsburg city officials county are facing criminal charges after a state audit report recently revealed improper transactions that occurred during their tenure. Former McCallsburg mayor Chris Erickson and former city clerk Jennifer Heithoff, are both charged with felonious misconduct in office, fraudulent practice, and tampering with records. The investigation stems from a state audit report conducted in April of 2020 that revealed irregularities with certain financial transactions.
(Parkersburg, IA) -- Three men are facing prison time for selling vehicles on the internet after re-placing their odometers in order to sell them at a higher price. Fifty-year-old Jerret Schreiber of Parkersburg was sentenced to six months in prison and six months home confinement after he pled guilty to wire fraud. He was ordered to repay 90-thousand-832 dollars in restitution. Thirty-three-year-old David Stangeland of Cedar Falls received a one-month prison term after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit odometer fraud, and was ordered to pay 85-thousand dollars in restitution. Thirty-six-year-old Dustin Arends of New Hartford received three years’ probation after he pled guilty to odometer tampering. He was ordered to repay 23-thousand-200 dollars in restitution.
(Quad Cities, IA) -- Deere and Company saw net sales and revenue rise 11 percent in the last quarter and the company's executives are predicting even higher sales of tractors and combines in the months ahead. Deere and Company's net income in the last quarter was more than two billion dollars -- about 300 million dollars more than in the same period last year. Deere's chairman and C-E-O says it's due to strong demand even as the company faces supply chain pressures on equipment production and delivery schedules. Deere projects demand for farm equipment will remain strong through the rest of the year.