(Davenport, IA) -- The trial of the man accused of murdering University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts will resume this (Monday) morning in Davenport. The prosecution started building its case against Cristhian Bahena Rivera in the first three days of testimony last week. Rivera is charged with first degree-murder in Tibbetts's death. She disappeared while out on a run in her hometown of Brooklyn in 2018. Prosecutors say Rivera already confessed to the killing and actually led police to Tibbetts' body.
(Polk County, IA) -- Two people are dead after fleeing weekend traffic stop in Polk County and crashing. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy stopped a red Dodge Charger for speeding at 1:17 p-m Sunday -- and the driver sped away as the deputy approached the car. The deputy gave chase -- but gave lost sight of the car as it pulled away at a high speed. A crash was called in a short time later, and the deputy arrived to find the car engulfed in flames at a T-intersection. The fire was too hot to attempt a rescue, and two people were found dead in the car after the fire was put out. No names have been released pending notification of next of kin.
(Anamosa, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections says materials that could have been used to make a bomb were discovered in an inmate’s cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary on Friday. Investigators found a household substance in an inmate’s cell during a search that the Corrections Department spokesman says could have potentially been used in the creation of an explosive substance if additional materials were added. The spokesman says the D-C-I interviewed inmates suspected of planning to use an explosive device.
(Marion, IA) -- The Marion school board could vote tonight (Monday) to change the school's mascot from Indians to Wolves. The district conducted a poll and found 57 percent want the Wolves mascot, with the Storm the other choice. The school was set in February to replace their Indians mascot with the Mavericks -- but were told that the nickname dates back to an early 1800′s Texas rancher and slave owner.