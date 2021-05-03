(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill that blocks cities from banning rental discrimination based on a tenant’s use of a Section 8 housing voucher will become law. Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the bill Friday. Landlords in Des Moines, Iowa City, and Marion will be allowed to resume rejecting tenants based on their use of rental assistance again in 2023. Those are the three cities in Iowa that currently have ordinances to prevent such discrimination. Landlords in those cities are allowed to reject voucher recipients for other reasons -- such as past criminal convictions. Republican supporters of the new law have said landlords should get to choose whether to accept federal money for rent. Democratic opponents say this will make it even harder for vulnerable Iowans to find housing.
(Ames, IA) -- The rare and powerful derecho (dah-RAY-cho) that rampaged across Iowa last August caused extensive damage to hundreds of thousands of trees. An Iowa State University forestry specialist says not all of the derecho damage was negative. Billy Beck says it is a chance for the state's woodland owners to recover and make their forests even more resilient than before. Much like a wildfire can help a forest by clearing out dead trees and undergrowth, the derecho has provided the chance to rebuild some of the state's key woodlands. Beck says diversity is vital in a forest, and that includes diversity of species, age, size, and structure, as well as distribution on the landscape.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting outside a Des Moines Strip club. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received several 9-1-1 calls Sunday around 4:00 a-m about multiple shots being fired at Big Earl’s Gold Mine. The sheriff’s office says the man who was shot is 30-year-old Derrick Glenn Smith of Des Moines. Investigators are not yet releasing any other information on the shooting.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines police have taken a 41-year-old man into custody while investigating the kidnapping of a woman Saturday night. Officers were called to a convenience store at about 9:00 p-m by a woman saying she had been kidnapped and held against her will at an apartment in West Des Moines. The victim’s name wasn’t released, but she told officers her former boyfriend, Joseph Hansen, had taken her from her apartment Friday. She said she was eventually able to escape and make her way to the convenience store. When authorities came to arrest him, Hansen reportedly broke into a neighbor’s apartment, then resisted arrest and assaulted officers. He faces charges of domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree burglary, possessing a firearm as a felon, and assault on a police officer. He’s being held in the Polk County Jail.