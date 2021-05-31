(Murray, IA) -- A third teenager who was in a pickup struck by a freight train Thursday in rural Clarke County just east of Murray has died. The Iowa State Patrol says 15-year-old Rylon Cook Osceola has died from his injuries. The Patrol says 14-year-old Brooklynn Eggers, and 15-year-old Gavin Werner, both of Murray, died in the crash. The 16-year-old driver of the pickup truck is still hospitalized in serious condition. The State Patrol crash report says the pickup truck attempted to cross a marked railroad crossing in front of the train and was struck the pickup truck on its passenger side.
(Montezuma, IA) -- Hundreds of volunteers searched for a missing 10-year-old Montezuma boy Sunday. Xavior Harrelson was last seen around 11 a-m Thursday near his home in Montezuma. He is four feet, eight inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a red shirt and blue pajama pants with black high-top shoes when he disappeared. About 375 volunteers and 125 law enforcement officers and first responders gathered at the Montezuma High School Sunday morning and were being bused to search locations.
(Undated) -- Ceremonies are planned across the state today (Monday) to mark the Memorial Day holiday. The Iowa Department of Veteran Affairs will hold its annual official state observance on Facebook Live. The live broadcast begins at 8 a-m and will feature Retired United States Navy Vice Admiral Michael T. Franken as the keynote speaker. The Iowa Veterans Cemetery is open for in-person visits.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is asking U-S Attorney General Merrick Garland to request that the Department of Justice (DOJ) expedites its investigation into potential price disparities and anticompetitive practices in the live cattle market. In a letter to Garland, Naig says the state's livestock producers have waited for more than one year while the D-O-J investigates the pricing disparities in the cattle market as profits have dwindled.