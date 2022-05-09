(Fairfield, IA) -- The defense has argued a 16-year-old murder defendant can be rehabilitated and his case should be moved to juvenile court. A hearing on that matter was held in Fairfield Friday. Willard Miller is one of two teenagers accused of killing 66-year-old Spanish teacher Nohema Graber last year. During Friday’s hearing, the defense brought up many of Miller’s good deeds. He and Jeremy Goodale are charged as adults with first-degree murder. Goodale also wants his case moved to juvenile court.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A river search will continue today (Monday) for the body of a missing Cedar Rapids water division employee. The city vehicle of 54-year-old Erik Spaw of Cedar Rapids was found submerged in the Cedar River on Saturday. Spaw was working an evening shift at the Northwest Water Treatment Plant on Friday -- and Cedar Rapids Water Division staff reported Spaw had not returned after working most of his shift at the Northwest plant. Spaw’s personal vehicle was found in the parking lot at the water plant.
(Runnells, IA) -- The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says one person is missing after a boat capsized in the Des Moines River near Runnells. Three people were in the boat at the time it went underwater. Two people got to shore safely while the third person was last seen still in the water. Several agencies and volunteers searched Saturday night and into Sunday for 34-year-old Dustin Lee Dittmer of Colfax.
(Des Moines, IA) --The horse owned by Iowans finished fifth in Saturday's Kentucky. Des Moines attorney Jerry Crawford and his Donegal racing group own Mo Donegal. The horse was one of the favorites heading into the race. Crawford had been through Derby Day as an owner on three previous occasions and had two horses finish third and another was seventh.