(Cedar Falls) -- All three of Iowa's state universities will now have nursing programs after the Board of Regents gave the go ahead for the University of Northern Iowa to start one. U-N-I Provost, Jose Herrera, says there's no doubt the program will help fill gaps in the health care system. He says many major medical centers and rural hospitals are forced to close entire floors due to the shortage of nurses. The Board of Regents approved the new program during their meeting last week. U-N-I will seek accreditation of the nursing program with the hope of getting it started on the Cedar Falls campus in the fall of 2024.
(Sioux City) -- The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce is looking to help keep displaced Tyson foods employees in the Sioux City area workforce. Tyson announced plans last month to close down their corporate facility in neighboring Dakota Dunes, South Dakota to transfer those jobs to their main headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. Chamber president Chris McGowan says it involves 500 employees and he and other local leaders have reached out to Tyson about their decision to close the facility. In the meantime, the chamber is communicating with other companies in the tri-state area that may have need for employees with the skill set from the Tyson corporate positions.
(Iowa City) -- The Peoples Law Library of Iowa And the State Law Library of Iowa and University of Iowa Law Library have teamed up with the hope of offering clear information to people involved in a case or just trying to understand a particular issue. U-I Law Library director, Carissa Vogel, says the website is an onramp for non-lawyers looking for quality information. Vogel says. A 2015 national survey of civil dockets found at least one party was self-represented in 76 percent of civil, non-family related cases. Twenty-five years before that -- nearly all cases involved attorney on both sides. The Iowa project was funded with 100-thousand dollars from the American Rescue Plan.
(Statewide) -- Many Iowans will be meeting up next week with family members they haven't seen in a while, and some of us need to mentally prepare ourselves so we're not sucked into a squabble that ruins Thanksgiving. University of Iowa professor and psychologist Michele Williams says we just had the mid-term elections last week, but that's likely something to be avoided, along with discussions about inflation, gas prices and the economy. Even vaccines can still be a touchy subject. Stay patient, she says, and tread carefully on potential hot-button topics.