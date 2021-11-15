(Moline, IL) -- As the strike at a dozen John Deere plants in the Midwest enters its second month, union workers are scheduled to vote Wednesday on a modified contract offer from the company. The U-A-W issued a statement late Friday saying the company had made some changes to its second offer. The union described the tentative agreement as Deere’s last, best, and final offer. Neither side has disclosed details of the changes. The most recent deal was rejected on a 55-to-45 percent vote. More than 10-thousand John Deere employees have been on strike since October 14th.
(Montrose, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reports diesel fuel and coal have spilled into the Mississippi River after a collision with a barge that resulted in a train derailment last weekend. The accident happened near Montrose at 11:50 p-m Saturday. The B-N-S-F train hit the stationary barge, knocking two locomotives and several coal cars off the tracks. Investigators say several hundred gallons of diesel were released and seeping into the river from a locomotive fuel tank. No injuries have been reported. The D-N-R is working with local emergency responders, the E-P-A, the U-S Fish and Wildlife Service, and the U-S Coast Guard.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa’s governor is offering a narrow interpretation of the bill she signed into law last month concerning COVID vaccination requirements for private-sector workers. Governor Kim Reynolds says only workers who claim a religious or medical exemption – then have that claim rejected by their employer – are eligible for unemployment benefits. Reynolds suggests that it won’t be a large group of unvaccinated Iowans qualifying for unemployment benefits. She says she’s heard from employers, particularly in the health care industry, who are worried about staffing shortages if they are required to dismiss workers who don’t get a COVID shot. Iowa has joined three multi-state lawsuits challenging federal vaccination requirements.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- No arrests have been reported stemming from the Fort Dodge bar shooting early Sunday that left two people wounded. Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and a 26-year-old woman was shot in the neck. Both are listed in stable condition. The incident happened at about 1:00 a-m at the Brass Monkey bar. Witnesses say a fight took place inside the bar involving several people. As the fight continued, one person pulled out a gun and started shooting.