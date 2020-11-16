(Des Moines, IA) -- Calling the coronavirus pandemic a “disaster,” the head of the Iowa Public Health Association has urged the governor to issue a statewide mask mandate. Lina Tucker Reinders says the surging number of hospitalizations should concern every Iowan. Almost 13-hundred people are being treated in hospitals statewide right now. The non-partisan association lists its mission as strengthening public health in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation that requires Iowans to wear masks at public outdoor and indoor gatherings last Tuesday. State health officials reported another four-thousand-432 positive test results Sunday.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The new Iowa Senate Minority Leader says Democrats want to focus on improving the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats in the Senate have elected Zach Wahls to serve in the position. Wahls was first elected to the Legislature in 2018. He replaces Janet Petersen, who stepped down. Republicans hold 32 seats in the Iowa Senate while Democrats have 18. Wahls says his party has some rebuilding to do. He says his message will be consistent, making sure that every Iowan is supported, not just the wealthiest.
(Burlington, IA) -- Burlington police say they are investigating the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman. She and a 26-year-old man were found wounded last Wednesday night. No names have been released. The woman died before she could be taken to a hospital. The man is being treated at Great River Medical Center, although his condition hasn’t been reported. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is working with Burlington police on the case.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man accused of killing a mother and her two children will go to trial next March. Marvin Esquivel-Lopez faces three counts of first-degree murder. Investigators say he shot 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter, Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and her five-year-old son, Ever Jose Mejia-Flores. The woman and her two children had been living in Esquivel-Lopez’s basement. He is being held on a bail of three-million dollars at the Polk County Jail.