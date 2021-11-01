(Moline, IL). -- Negotiators for John Deere and the United Auto Workers have reached a tentative agreement for a new labor contract covering the company's 10-thousand employees. Details of the contract released by Deere would pay U-A-W members a 10 percent increase in wages. That's up from a five to six percent increase that Deere offered in an earlier proposal that union members rejected October 10th. There are other provisions impacting the retirement program which workers asked of the company. A vote on the new contract is set for Tuesday.
(Ames, IA). -- Ames police are asking the public for help in finding information in a fatal shooting Friday night. Police were called just before midnight to a report of shots fired near a large crowd of people outside of the Elk’s Lodge. A 23-year-old man who had been shot was found and taken to the hospital where he later died. injuries. The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of family. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line 515-239-5533. You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.
(Iowa City, IA). -- Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the University of Iowa today(Monday) in Iowa City. Pence, who served under President Donald Trump, is speaking as part of the Young America’s Foundation’s campus lecture series. Pence's speech is set for 7:00 p-m in the Iowa Memorial Union Main Lounge. It will be free and open to the public.
(Des Moines, IA). -- Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls (Walls") says Republican Governor Kim Reynolds' long-term goal of eliminating Iowa's income tax is radical. Wahls says the move would further benefit the richest and most powerful people in the state. Wahls says slashing income tax rates doesn't solve the real problems in Iowa, like a lack of access to child care. Wahls says Democrats also oppose a so-called "flat tax" on income that has been proposed by Republicans in the past.