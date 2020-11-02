(Dubuque, IA) -- President Donald Trump told a crowd in Dubuque his campaign is “very happy with Iowa.” Trump appeared at a rally at the Dubuque Regional Airport Sunday. It was his second trip to the Hawkeye State in the last three weeks. Other members of his campaign have also traveled to Iowa – Vice President Mike Pence and Donald Trump Junior have held rallies in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids. Ivanka Trump is scheduled to make a stop in Des Moines today (Monday). The president focused on what he has done for Iowa during Sunday’s appearance in cold temperatures before a big crowd.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A 20-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been indicted for the illegal possession of an assault rifle during a summer protest. The federal grand jury indicted Brandon Tumause Owen last Thursday. The June 7th protest in Iowa City came two weeks after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. A police officer saw Owen carrying an A-R-15 rifle during the protest, then stopped him later for a traffic offense. A follow-up investigation determined Owen was under the influence of marijuana at the time – and the rifle was found in his vehicle. Federal law makes it illegal for an unlawful drug user to possess firearms.
(Des Moines, IA) -- County officials across the state say hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots should all be counted by the time the polls close Tuesday. More than 924 thousand Iowa voters returned their absentee ballots by mail, dropped them off at an auditor’s office, or voted early in person by Saturday. That figure is 235 thousand more than the previous record for absentee ballots set eight years ago. Auditors were beginning Saturday to process the ballots and they can begin tabulating them today (Monday).
(Des Moines, IA) -- Alliant Energy reports almost 200 of its line workers are helping restore power to areas in Mississippi recovering from Hurricane Zeta. Workers from Iowa and Wisconsin left early Saturday morning. The hurricane came ashore in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm, traveling northeast. Damage was done by Zeta’s winds from the Gulf Coast to southern New Jersey. At its worst, more than two-and-a-half million customers were without power across seven states. Zeta was the 27th named storm of the year with about another month to go in the hurricane season.