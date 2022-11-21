(Des Moines) -- A member of the DCI crime lab tells the state medical marijuana board the number of edible cannabis products out there makes it difficult to figure out which ones meet Iowa's guidelines for legal medical use. Kelli Flanagan says they reached out to the DEA and found federal officials face the same issue -- developing and validating testing for hundreds of products is almost impossible. She says the DEA tends to prioritize other controlled substances that they get in on a daily basis, such as fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. Flanagan says the DCI has taken the same type of focus as federal officials on the issue. The Bureau Chief of the medical cannabis program says the edibles sold legally under Iowa's programs are tested by the State Hygienic Lab to certify that they meet state standards.
(Statewide) -- The La Nina weather pattern will influence Iowa's climate for the winter ahead, likely bringing wetter and colder-than-normal temperatures. It's the third winter in a row for La Nina, but observers do -not- expect it to make a fourth appearance. The climate services director for the central region of the National Weather Service, Doug Kluck, says they see La Nina fading early next year. Kluck says the forecast models for December through February show better chances of below-normal temperatures, also with above-normal chances for precipitation. A lot of those places need the water, Kluck says, adding, we hope they get it.
(Des Moines) -- The Iowan who's on the panel that will decide if Iowa's Democratic Party Caucuses go first in 2024 says Iowa is key to winning the presidency. Scott Brennan is a member of the Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws panel. It meets in early December to discuss which states vote first as the party picks its 2024 presidential nominee. Brennan says under the current system, Democratic presidential nominees have won the popular vote in seven of the last eight elections. Brennan says Democrats can't let the Midwest become a Republican monolith and without a focus on Iowa, a Democrat cannot get to the 270 votes needed to win the Electoral College. Brennan made his comments on this weekend's episode of "Iowa Press" on Iowa P-B-S.