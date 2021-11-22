(Des Moines, IA). -- The number of people who are predicted to be traveling this week is up 13-percent from last year and it's almost back to pre-pandemic levels, according to a Triple-A survey. Meredith Mitts, the spokeswoman for the auto club in Iowa, says almost one-in-five people across the region will be taking a journey over the Thanksgiving holiday and most of them will be traveling by car. Compared to last Thanksgiving, gasoline prices in Iowa are up by a dollar-20 a gallon. Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, is predicted to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, followed closely by Sunday, so motorists should prepare accordingly. The national average for gasoline is three-41 a gallon, while in Iowa, the average is three-17. A year ago, the statewide average was a dollar-98.
(Des Moines, IA). -- There are a lot of ways to cook a turkey and but the director of the Iowa Culinary Institute at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) says every method has one goal. Chef John Andres (Ahn-draz) says that's to keep the meat moist. "You are always kind of in a battle between getting the outside of your turkey nice and caramelized and roasted -- and at the same time, you want to retain moisture in the meat," he says. Andres says he likes the traditional sides to go with his Thanksgiving turkey. But, he has a fresh take on the old standby green bean casserole and makes it without canned mushroom soup. He says caramelize fresh onion to go on top. Andres says there are a lot of different recipes available online.
(Clinton, IA). -- The Wild Rose Clinton casino has agreed to a fine for a violation involving the self-exclusion gambling law. Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilkoh, says the violation involved casino mailings. "There was an incident where a patron had contacted Wild Rose and indicated they were receiving promotional mailings -- that this patron was on the statewide self-exclusion list," Ohorilko says. He says casinos have a grace period to get new self-exclusion sign-ups into their system and this person was receiving mailings after that period of time. He says the investigation found a total of 12 people who should have been on the list but weren't. Ohorilko says Wild Rose Clinton has taken steps to correct the issue and they agreed to a ten-thousand-dollar fine for the violation.
(Des Moines, IA). -- The state board which oversees the medical marijuana program remains down four board members -- but there is hope that will soon change. Program Bureau Chief, Owen Parker, updated the four members present for the latest meeting. "I can let you know that we've been in touch with the governor's office. This week they did conduct three interviews for neurology, pediatrics, and psychiatry," He says. Parker says all of those interviewed had been referred by board members or those we recently left the board. Parker says the best case would have new members on the board by their next meeting in February.