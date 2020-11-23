(Iowa City, IA) -- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is getting ready for distribution of the vaccines for COVID-19 by purchasing a pair of freezers. A committee was formed last summer to plan for the arrival of a vaccine, including how to store it. Two ultra-low freezers just arrived. The vaccine developed by Pfizer has to be stored at 94 degrees below zero. Doctors say they are expecting to have a vaccine by the middle of next month. The goal is for health care workers to get the shots first, then emergency responders, those in long-term care facilities and people who are considered to be high-risk.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa landlords are finding tricks to get rid of their tenants who can’t pay. Most areas around the country have eviction moratoriums in place now, but that’s no guarantee a family can stay in their rented home. In some cases, tenants say the landlord kicked them out after accusing them of violating rules like smoking cigarettes inside or failing to take the hitch off their mobile homes. With courts freezing their dockets during the coronavirus pandemic, the evicted tenants don’t have any recourse when the locks are changed, utilities are cut off, or repairs aren’t made.
(Dubuque, IA) -- Authorities in northeast Iowa say a 19-year-old Dubuque man has been arrested for severely injuring his two-month-old child. The infant was brought into the hospital Saturday after spending Friday with his father, Luke Heim. Doctors say the child had a fractured femur, petechiae (puh TEEK ee eye) in both eyes, a brain bleed, and bruising. The baby was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Heim reportedly told investigators he was upset when he came home and he admitted hitting the baby’s head on a door jam while spinning around. When she started to cry, Heim said he bounced her to try to soothe her, but the baby’s head moved like it had whiplash. He is charged with child endangerment with serious injury and is being held in the Dubuque County Jail.
(Sioux City, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Human Services confirms that 58 Native American children in the state have been placed in foster care since the coronavirus pandemic began. A march is scheduled for Wednesday in Sioux City to honor those children. March organizer Manape (mah NAH pay) LaMere (lah MERE) says marchers will be required to wear face masks and to socially distance during the march. They will make the usual four stops for prayer, but they won’t gather for a big meal at the end. This time they will be given food to go instead.