(Rock Rapids, IA) -- Public meetings begin today (Monday) on a second proposal to build a carbon dioxide pipeline that would cover the length of the state. The Heartland Greenway pipeline would cross some 13-hundred miles and five states. The project would capture emissions at ethanol plants across five states, pipe the pressurized carbon to Illinois and bury it underground. Opponents question how safe and effective the pipeline will be. The first meeting will be held today (Monday) in Rock Rapids. More information is available on the Iowa Utilities Board website.
(Marquette, IA) -- State regulators have approved a financing plan that will eventually lead to a replacement boat for the Casino Queen in Marquette. Racing and Gaming administrator, Brian Ohorilko says a 46 million dollar financing plan was approved for the parent company to buy two boats in Louisiana. One of the two boats would eventually replace the one in Marquette. He says the boat would be larger and newer boat and good for the Marquette market. The Racing and Gaming Commission approved the financing plan at its November meeting.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa Hawkeye football team needed some help to make it to the Big Ten Championship game -- and they got it. The Hawkeyes came from behind to beat Nebraska 28-21 on Friday, and then Minnesota beat Wisconsin 23-13 Saturday. That decision gave Iowa the outright Big Ten West title. Iowa will meet the Michigan Wolverines in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. The kickoff is set for 7:00 p-m Saturday. This will be the second time in program history the Hawkeyes have played for the Big Ten title.
(Grinnell, IA) -- A 13-year-old Iowa boy faces a charge of attempted murder in a Grinnell stabbing incident Saturday morning. Officers responding to a 9-1-1 call at about 8:00 a-m found a 43-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his stomach. He is being treated at UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Police say he is expected to survive. The teenage suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center until an initial court appearance. No names have been released. The suspect and victim are apparently related to each other. Investigators say they have been told it was an unprovoked attack.