(Clinton, IA) -- The recount results for the Second District Congressional race are set for formal certification by county and state officials today (Monday) after the review of the ballots was completed Saturday in every county. Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks ended up with a six-vote lead against Democrat Rita Hart in what is one of the closest congressional races in U-S history. Miller-Meeks had a double-digit lead going into the recount. Hart’s campaign has not said if it will be filing a legal challenge.
(Ames, IA) -- The Christmas shopping season is underway and an Iowa State University logistics expert says finding the items you are looking for is going to get tougher as we get closer to the holiday. Scott Grawe says the pandemic shutdowns earlier this year caused problems with the shipping containers that are key to the supply chain. He says containers that normally would be flowing all the time and making their way back to their original points of origin in China and other places overseas are stuck in other parts of the globe. He is an associate professor and chair of supply chain management and says the imbalance will likely hit later in the season as the store shelves are stocked right now, but the next wave of products may be delayed.
(Davenport, IA) -- Witnesses tell Davenport police two groups were arguing in the NorthPark Mall when one person pulled out a gun and opened fire. The people involved quickly left the scene. Officers with several law enforcement agencies responded to the mall and found multiple shell casings. No injuries have been reported. Authorities shut down part of the shopping mall while they investigated, but that part was eventually reopened. It isn’t known what the argument was about. Investigators are trying to determine who did the shooting so they can be questioned.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of being the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Thanksgiving Day. Lim Bol Choul is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The identity of the man who died Thursday at MercyOne hasn’t been released. Investigators say an anonymous tip led them to Choul and the vehicle that was involved in the deadly accident.