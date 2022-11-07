(Statewide) -- No winning tickets were sold for Saturday's Powerball drawing and the jackpot for tonight's drawing has now swelled to an estimated $1.9 BILLION dollars. Three tickets sold in Iowa for SATURDAY'S drawing were one number away from claiming the previous world-record jackpot of one-point-six billion. Those three tickets each matched four of the first five numbers drawn, along with the correct Powerball number. Iowa Lottery officials say two of those tickets -- worth 50-thousand dollars -- were sold in Clinton and Sabula. The person who bought the other ticket in Sheldon paid a dollar extra for the so-called "Power Play" option and it made their winning ticket worth 150-thousand dollars.
(Undated) -- With one more day on the campaign trail, Iowa's top-of-the-ticket candidates are emphasizing national themes. Republicans like Governor Kim Reynolds are framing the election as a referendum on President Biden. At a rally last (Sunday) night in Waukee, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said the Biden Administration wants to fundamentally change America, while Republicans want to preserve America. Abortion has been a major issue for Democrats. Grassley's opponent, Mike Franken, drew extended cheers at a Des Moines rally for saying he supports a woman's right to choose. nd Deidre DeJear, the Democrat running against Reynolds, criticizes the governor for asking a judge let a six week abortion ban take effect in Iowa.
(Mason City) -- About 160 Iowa National Guard soldiers have begun their year-long deployment to support U.S. and NATO operations in Poland. The soldiers are from the Iowa National Guard's 1133rd Transportation Company, based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City. Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Ben Corell addressed the soldiers during a send-off ceremony Sunday in Mason City, saying he's grateful, proud and thankful for each soldier and the families who support them. The 1133rd left Mason City on Sunday headed for Food Hood in Texas to complete their final training and readiness checks before deploying overseas.
(Ames) -- Five Iowa State University students who died serving our country will be honored this (Monday) afternoon with a ceremony in the Gold Star Hall of the Memorial Union. Rita Case, with I-S-U's military-affiliated Student Center, says more than 600 names of former I-S-U students are carved in the hall's wall and several veterans are singled out every year. The hall’s origins date back to 1928, when the names of Iowa State students who died in World War One were carved into the walls of the newly opened Memorial Union. Five veterans are being featured this year: Howard Medin of Algona and James R. Davis of Ames, both of whom served in World War Two; Ramon Roderick Davis and Donald Scott Wilkins, both of Ames, both who served in Korea; and Vietnam veteran Ronald Edgar Riede of St. Louis, Missouri. The ceremony is scheduled for 3:15 P-M.