(Des Moines, IA) -- A two-time former director of the Iowa Department of Human Services has died. The announcement of the death of Charles Palmer was made Sunday. Palmer was chosen to head the massive state agency twice by former Governor Terry Branstad. He served as D-H-S director from 1989 to 1999 and again from 2011 until his retirement in 2017. Before those years, Palmer served as administrator of the Division of Mental Health. Current D-H-S Director Kelly Garcia remembered him as “a great public servant, leader, and friend.”
(Fairfield, IA) -- Several hundred people gathered outside the Fairfield high school gym Friday to remember Nohema Graber (no-AY-muh GRAY-ber). The 66-year-old Spanish teacher's body was found Wednesday in a park. Police arrested two 16-year-old Fairfield High students -- Willard Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale -- on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder in Graber's death. They are charged as adults -- and there have been few answers about why they may have killed Graber. They are scheduled to have court hearings on the 12th.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City police issued a statement after the chair of the Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission was arrested shortly after the group's meeting Thursday. An Iowa City Police officer noticed Commission chair Mohamed Traore and knew he had an active warrant for his arrest related to a 2019 second offense operating while intoxicated charge. The city notes the officers acted in accordance with the law -- but acknowledged "this situation could have been addressed in a more private manner removed from the context of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission meeting." The commission's website says the city council established the Truth and Reconciliation Commission "to bear witness to the truth of racial injustice in Iowa City and to carry out restorative justice, through the collection of testimony and public hearings."
(Washington, DC) -- Democrat U-S Representative Cindy Axne is touting the infrastructure bill saying it is projected to create more than 770-thousand jobs by 2025. Axne says thousands of those jobs would be created in Iowa. Republican Representative Ashley Hinson says there would have been wide, bipartisan support in Congress for a package that responsibly invested in infrastructure and respected taxpayers. But she says this one-point-two trillion dollar bill was tacked onto the multi-trillion budget reconciliation package amid an inflation crisis caused by massive overspending in the first place.