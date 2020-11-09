(Des Moines, IA) -- More than a thousand COVID-19 patients were being treated in an Iowa hospital Sunday evening, the highest patient count at any time during the pandemic and 38 percent more than were hospitalized at the end of October. A record 92 nursing homes have an active COVID outbreak among residents and the state website on Sunday evening showed more than 25-hundred nursing home residents had the virus. Over the past two weeks, 40 percent of Jones County residents who've taken a COVID test had the virus -- the highest positivity rate in the state. A record 81 counties have a positivity rate of 15 percent or above.
(Newton, IA) -- All ballots cast in Jasper County in this year’s election were recounted this weekend and a hand recount will be done today (Monday) in a precinct in Mingo. The preliminary results -- added to vote tallies from the 23 other counties in Iowa's second congressional district -- show Democratic candidate Rita Hart now leading Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks by 163 votes. The secretary of state ordered the recount after Jasper County Auditor Dennis Parrott notified state officials that a clerical error in his office had given Miller-Meeks and other candidates on the ballot too many votes out of the Mingo precinct. The Miller-Meeks campaign has questioned the auditor's operation and asked Parrott to provide more information about the error.
(Ames, IA) -- Officials at Iowa State University say they are aware of a controversial Tweet posted Saturday by the College Republicans group. Just after Democrat Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the 2020 presidential election the group posted, “Everyone, you must arm up.” The statement from I-S-U says any suggestion of armed activity by an Iowa State student organization is prohibited by university policy. The College Republicans posted a picture of their page and captioned it “picture of the most oppressed group on campus.”
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines Police say an officer was sitting in his patrol car during a traffic stop shortly after midnight Sunday morning when his vehicle was hit from behind. Officer Joe Kaufman suffered serious injuries, but he is expected to survive. Investigators say the driver of the car that hit Officer Kaufman’s vehicle is also hospitalized with serious injuries. Sixty-one-year-old John Schwartz of Kellogg is expected to survive. Schwartz has not been charged.