(Bellevue) -- A 55-year-old woman was found shot to death this weekend in eastern Iowa and her estranged husband has been arrested. Angela Prichard was found dead early Saturday at the business she owns north of Bellevue. Authorities initially described 56-year-old Christopher Prichard as a person of interest in the case. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, he was taken into custody early Sunday on warrants issued on September 30th for violating a no-contact order. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports Christopher Prichard was scheduled to go on trial next month on a domestic abuse charge.
(Des Moines) -- A jury has awarded the Republican candidate for state auditor a million dollars in his wrongful termination lawsuit against the State of Iowa. Todd Halbur was hired to be the comptroller of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division in 2015 and fired in mid-2018. Halbur says he was demoted, then fired for being a whistleblower about prices on some products that were higher than allowed by law. Halibur's supervisors say pricing changes were made after Halbur raised the issue and he was fired for other reasons. The state could appeal the jury's verdict. Halbur is a small businessman and realtor from Clive. He's running against Rob Sand, a Democrat who's seeking a second term as state auditor.
(Merrill) -- A rural Merrill man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for his first-degree murder conviction in the death of his stepson. Eighty-four-year-old Thomas Knapp was found guilty of the shooting death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek in May, 2020, at Knapp's home near Merrill. Knapp was also ordered to pay 150-thousand dollars in restitution to Juzek's estate. Charges against Knapp for injuring his wife, Darlene, in the same incident, brought a sentence of five years in prison. Knapp declined the opportunity to speak before his sentencing.
(Ames) -- As trees start to drop their leaves an I-S-U horticulture professor says there are alternatives to raking and bagging the leaves. Adam Thoms says you might want to consider mulching leaves if they get really deep in the yard because they can smother out the grass. He says to run the mower them -- and that returns nutrients in leaves back into your yard, along with organic matter. He says this is also a good time to aerate your lawn to reduce compaction, improve soil health, and produce deeper-rooted plants.