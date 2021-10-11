(Des Moines, IA) -- The top Republican in the Iowa Senate is pushing back against Democrats who say the Republicans want to create congressional and legislative districts that favor Republicans. Democrats started making the claims after all Republicans in the Senate voted against the first redistricting proposal. Senate Majority leader, Jack Whitver of Ankeny, says Iowa law is very specific about how districts need to be drawn within a certain compactness, a certain population deviation. Whitver says no plan can provide districts with an equal number of residents, but the first plan had some wide swings when comparing the population count in each legislative district. The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency will deliver the second redistricting plan on October 21st and lawmakers will meet on October 28th to vote on it.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former President Donald Trump endorsed fellow Republican Chuck Grassley's bid for an eighth term in the U-S Senate during his weekend rally in Des Moines. Trump called Grassley "a great American patriot, a man who truly loves Iowa -- loves Iowa." Trump said he would hold off endorsing Republican Governor Kim Reynolds at her request -- and would do it at another time. Reynolds has not launched her re-election campaign -- though she has indicated she plans to run again.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa Hawkeye football team moved up to number two in the A-P College football poll after their 23-20 win Saturday against Penn State. The Nittany Lions came in ranked number-four. The number two ranking in the A-P poll is the highest for Iowa since the 1985 season. Iowa is now 6-and-0 and plays Purdue Saturday.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A Saturday night shooting leaves a teenage girl in Fort Dodge with a gunshot wound to her chest. Police were called about a loud party just before 11:00 p-m. Officers were told about 40 people were at the house. As they were responding to the call, another caller reported that shots had been fired. Officers found the wounded 15-year-old victim in the backyard. Witnesses say a suspect fired multiple shots, hurting the girl. She was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital. Her name and medical condition haven’t been released. No arrests have been announced.