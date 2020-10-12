(Des Moines, IA) -- President Donald Trump is resuming his campaign after spending time in the hospital and recovering from COVID-19. He plans to stop in Iowa on Wednesday for a rally in Des Moines. The rally will be at the Iowa National Guard facility at the Des Moines International airport at 6:00 p-m.
(Washington, DC) -- Republican Joni Ernst says she and other members of the Senate committee should be tested for COVID-19 before they convene confirmation hearings this coming week for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee. Ernst says it would be the smart thing to do because they are going to be working in close proximity over long hours. Both of Iowa's U-S Senators are on the Judiciary Committee. During a news conference Sunday, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says he has been tested but hasn't revealed when that test was taken. Ernst took a COVID test before she debated her Democratic opponent, Theresa Greenfield, on September 28th.
(Sac City, IA) -- One of the two men who escaped from the Sac County Jail is back in custody thanks to an alert off-duty Lake View Police Reserve officer. Thirty-five-year-old Joseph Lee Sly was spotted walking down a city street at about 7:30 a-m. He and 25-year-old Shawn Patrick Freier broke free Friday by overpowering a female correctional officer and locking her in the main cell block. Freier is still at large. He was serving time for domestic violence and Sly was serving time for domestic violence and sex abuse charges.
(Nevada, IA) -- A major fire in a Story County cornfield Sunday could have been started by a discarded cigarette. The first report came from a driver who saw the fire burning in a rural ditch between Nevada and Maxwell. By the time fire crews arrived, the flames had spread into the field. Firefighters from seven departments and three farmers worked together to control things. The Maxwell fire chief says this couldn’t have come at a worse time for the farmer. It took about four hours to put the fire out. No injuries were reported.