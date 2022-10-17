(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has agreed to pay 15 million dollars to settle a wage dispute with thousands of employees. Earlier this year, a federal judge ruled the health system owed as many as 11-thousand current and former employees for delaying overtime payments by more than a month. Iowa law requires all wages earned to be paid within 12 days of the end of the pay period. Documents being filed in federal court indicate the university admits no wrongdoing, but is offering the 15 million dollar settlement to avoid additional litigation costs. The lawsuit was filed in 2019, on behalf of health care workers and support staff.
(Des Moines) -- A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released this weekend shows Republican Senator Chuck Grassley with a three percent lead over Democratic challenger Mike Franken. The poll of likely voters was taken from October 9th through the 12th. Forty-six percent of those surveyed said they supported Grassley. Forty-three percent said they supported Franken. Seven percent said they were undecided or plan to skip voting on the U.S. Senate race. Franken was still unknown to about a third of those surveyed. Nearly two-thirds said Grassley's age was a concern and that includes 37 percent of the Republicans questioned, who said they'd still vote for the 89 year old senator. The Iowa Poll found Republican Governor Kim Reynolds holds a 17 point lead over Democratic opponent Deidre DeJear.
(Statewide) -- This Wednesday is the first day Iowans can cast an early ballot in the 2022 General Election. You may vote in person at your county auditor's office. Under the state's new voting regulations, Iowans who choose to vote by mail must mail their absentee ballot themselves or drop it off at their county auditor's office or have a relative do it. It's now a crime for a non-relative to collect or deliver absentee ballots. The law also changed the deadline for absentee ballots. Absentee ballots that arrive in county auditors' offices after 8 p.m. on Election Day will not be counted.
(Des Moines) -- The Iowa D-N-R'S fall trout stocking will start Wednesday in 18 lakes and ponds across the state. While the drought has brought water levels down, the primary concern is the temperature of the water and that's why the agency waits until fall when the water is cooler. Mike Steuck, the D-N-R fisheries supervisor in northeast Iowa, says between a thousand and two thousand trout will be placed in each body of water, depending on the size of the lake or pond. A second round of trout stocking will happen in the late winter or early spring. Steuck says the agency publicizes the process, so trout fishing enthusiasts don't have to travel to northeast Iowa and can find a place to fish closer to home.