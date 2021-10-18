(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Medical Examiner has notified the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Department that the remains found three miles northeast of Montezuma are those of Xavior Harrelson. The remains were discovered in a rural area on September 30th. Three weeks before the discovery authorities had received a tip that led them to search the Fox Forest County Recreation Area. Harrelson was reported missing from his Montezuma home on May 27th. The victim was last seen riding his bicycle in Montezuma, where he lived with his mother. The cause of his death has not been released.
(Washington, DC) -- Congress has passed a short-term appropriations bill to keep the government funded through December 3rd. That has briefly delayed the discussion on President Joe Biden's trillions of dollars of proposed spending. Congressman Randy Feenstra says there needs to be a discussion about cutting the spending. The Iowa Republican says he wants to see talks about a balanced budget before he supports any increase in the debt ceiling. Feenstra says inflation is already creating what he calls a new tax on Americans. He says having all personal bank deposits of 600 dollars or more reported to the I-R-S is a non-starter for him. The state panel which estimates the amount of revenue the state is going to collect now has the final numbers for the state fiscal year completed in June.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa state revenues are much higher, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Holly Lyons of the Legislative Services Agency is one of three members of the Revenue Estimating Conference. She says the dollar amount and percentage in fiscal 2021 exceeded any year since at least the 2001 fiscal year. Lyons says general fund net revenue for the year increased 870 million when compared to the fiscal year 2020 level. Lyons says that reflects an improving economy and massive federal assistance.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan (Glisten) says frost has been a rare occurrence so for this fall. Frost happens when temperatures get down to 32 degrees and the killing frost that ends the growing season happens at 28 degrees. Glisan says some cities have been reporting overnight lows that are typically daytimes highs and we are running about nine degrees above average for the first 15 days of the month. Those warm temperatures have kept the frost away longer than usual and that may not change for a while.