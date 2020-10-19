(Iowa City, IA) -- Eight former University of Iowa football players are asking for 20 million dollars from the University of Iowa, athletic director Gary Barta, head coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. The players claim they were subject to racial discrimination. They also requested football coach Kirk Ferentz be fired. K-C-R-G T-V reports the request was presented in a letter on October 5th, and the former players threatened to sue if their demands aren't met. The players include Akrum Wadley, Aaron Mends, Jonathan Parker, Marcel Joly, Maurice Fleming, Reggie Spearman, Kevonte Martin-Manley, and Andre Harris. Coach Ferentz released a statement: saying “I am disappointed to receive this type of demand letter. Due to the threat of litigation, I am not able to address the specific comments made by our former players." The university made changes this summer in response to complaints by players.
(Algona, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the death of a prisoner at the Kossuth County Jail in Algona. Jailers found the man unresponsive in his private cell just after 7:00 a-m Saturday. Efforts to revive him failed. The man's name is being withheld pending the notification of his family. His body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.
(Des Moines, IA) -- State officials have drafted a plan for distributing COVID-19 shots when a vaccine becomes available. Each state was to draw up a plan and submit it to the Centers for Disease Control. Iowa's was released late Friday and it says the state will follow federal guidelines unless needs in Iowa are substantially different. The report does refer to long-term care facilities as a priority for the first wave of vaccinations, along with E-M-Ts, nurses, doctors, and others who work in health care. The Iowa Department of Public Health suggests it will likely require more than one dose, so officials are advising health care providers to be ready to notify patients they must schedule follow-up shots.
(Des Moines, IA) -- An online sports gambling company and two casinos have been fined by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission for violations. Racing and Gaming Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko (oh-REEL-koh) says DraftKings was fined five-thousand dollars for a late download of new self-ban list information. He says an audit by the commission determined the list was not uploaded within the required seven days -- and he says they did note that no one on the ban list signed up or played. The Rhythm City Casino in Davenport and Diamond Jo Casino in Worth County were each fined for violations involving surveillance cameras. Each had outages in their surveillance systems that were partly due to upgrades. Both Rhythm City and Diamond Jo Worth County were fined 75-hundred dollars.