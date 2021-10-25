(Independence, IA) -- Independence police are investigating the death of a woman Saturday. Police were called on the report of a medical emergency at an apartment and found an unresponsive 29-year-old woman. She was taken to the Buchanan County Health Center and was later died. Her name has not been released. An autopsy is planned at the State Medical Examiner’s office.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board has approved projects for companies in Waverly and Urbandale. Farm equipment manufacturer Unverferth in Shell Rock was awarded tax benefits. The company plans to expand its production space by 43-thousand square feet -- and promises to create 30 jobs. WorldWide Logistics plans to construct its headquarters in Urbandale to accommodate 600 employees. The company was awarded tax benefits with the promise to create 111 jobs.
(Undated) -- If you try to dial a local number without the 5-1-5 or 3-1-9 area codes, the call will not go through today (Monday). The F-C-C ordered the change to ensure callers don’t accidentally dial the designated three-digit abbreviated dialing code of 9-8-8 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Calls dialed in the 5-1-5 and 3-1-9 area codes with the area code in them will not be completed. You may have to update your cellphone to add the area code to your contacts.
(Undated) -- This is the second full week of the strike by union workers against John Deere. U-A-W employees will soon start getting strike pay. The U-A-W says workers who do picket duty will get 55 dollars each day Monday through Friday. Union members who are current on their union dues and on the active payroll before the strike started are eligible for the 275 dollars each week. The U-A-W says negotiations restarted last week on a new contract.