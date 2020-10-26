(Ollie, IA) -- The Iowa D-N-R says an autopsy will be done on the body of a man found dead after falling from a tree stand while deer hunting in rural Ollie in Keokuk County. Seventy-six-year-old Raymond Byers was found Thursday after a report he missing when he didn't return home from hunting during the muzzleloader deer season. The D-N-R is reminding hunters to take full precautions when using a treestand to hunt deer.
(Mt. Vernon, IA) -- Cornell College in Mt. Vernon is now offering a guaranteed 30-thousand dollar scholarship each year for new students from Iowa who live on campus. Cornell Vice President for Enrollment Management Wendy Beckemeyer says the "Iowa Promise Scholarship" does not require any additional application and is a way to let students know upfront the aid they will get. Beckemeyer says it can be confusing in trying to determine the cost of private versus public schools, and this information should make it easier. She says the scholarship along with other aid can bring the cost of Cornell closer to state universities.
(Sioux City, IA) -- The murder trial for a 24-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend’s infant daughter has been delayed until next July. The judge agreed to continue Tayvon Davis’ trial during a hearing last week. Davis has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child, and multiple acts of child endangerment. The 19-month-old girl died in 2018. An autopsy found several severe injuries to her head and kidney, with multiple fractures to her vertebrae and ribs.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 63-year-old Iowa man is accused of sexually abusing a child repeatedly over a seven-year period. Investigators say the abuse started when the victim was five years old. Joseph Charles Pray was arrested Friday afternoon. Investigators say he also sexually exploited the victim by possession of a photograph of a child being sexually abused. Pray is charged with five counts of second-degree sex abuse, third-degree sex abuse, and sexual exploitation of a minor. He’s being held at the Polk County Jail.