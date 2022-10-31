(Sioux City) -- A Sioux City man is in custody, facing murder charges after a shooting early Saturday morning on the west side of Sioux City. Police were dispatched to a Sioux City home at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday where they found two shooting victims. One was dead at the scene. The other pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have arrested 19-year-old Joseph Cruz. He's been charged with two counts of second degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury and willful injury causing serious injury.
(Davenport) -- State officials say a 24-year-old man running for from law enforcement in Davenport early Sunday was shot to death after shooting at police. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, several law enforcement agencies were patrolling an area near a strip club in Davenport. Officers tried to stop a vehicle shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, but the driver sped away and the vehicle crashed at a nearby intersection. The occupants of the vehicle ran and the state agency says officers in pursuit exchanged gun fire with 24-year-old Kenneth Jamal Carrol of Davenport, he was hit and died at the scene. Two state troopers, three Davenport police officers and one Bettendorf police officer fired their guns, but none were injured.
(Waterloo) -- A restaurant in Waterloo that's been in businesses for seven decades has been destroyed by an explosion. Waterloo fire crews were responding to a gas leak at the Hickory House Restaurant Sunday morning when the building exploded. Fire quickly swept through the building and the roof collapsed. Witnesses at the scene told K-W-W-L T-V a car hit the building's gas meter and drove away. Hickory House is a family owned business. Last Monday was the 70th anniversary of the restaurant's opening.
(Iowa City) -- You may have noticed some retailers began their holiday sales pitches well before Halloween, making October the start of the holiday shopping period. With inflation pumping up prices on everything from gas to groceries, University of Iowa economics professor Anne Villamil (VIL-ah-mil) says many retailers are worried that increased costs will force consumers to limit their gift-giving. She says if consumers do choose to cut back, that could leave retailers with too much inventory -- so they could end up lowering in the run-up to the holidays. National reports indicate Americans plan to spend about the same amount of money on holiday shopping this year as they did last year, but are expecting to buy fewer presents due to inflation.