(Silver Spring, MD) -- A new report ranks Iowa seventh worst in the U-S for the number of fatal accidents in 2021 involving trains and children under 19. Mark Chandler, senior research associate at Safe Kids Worldwide, says eight accidents in the state last year involved children and trains, four of which resulted in deaths. One of the deaths was in Black Hawk County while three other children were killed and a fourth injured in Clarke County. Chandler urges Iowa parents to talk with their kids about the hazards and to help create a community of rail safety advocates.
(Keokuk, IA) -- Keokuk’s hospital is now permanently closed. Blessing Health System bought the hospital in Keokuk last year from Unity-Point. Blessing Health executives announced last month the facility would be closed because patient numbers have dwindled, and the facility needed millions of dollars in repairs. The hospital's 147 employees will stay on the payroll through November Fourth.
(Iowa City, IA) -- University of Iowa researchers have identified 60 new genes associated with autism. Researcher Jake Michaelson says the single greatest contributor to autism is genetics, but they don’t know exactly which genes. Michaelson is an associate professor of psychiatry and says identifying the new genes helps unravel some of the mystery. They are still looking for volunteers for a study called SPARK. Go to spark-for-autism-dot-org to learn more.
(UNDATED) -- Governor Reynolds held her fourth annual fall fundraiser this weekend. Reynolds told the crowd the tax cuts and new abortion restrictions she approved will all be undone if Democrats win in November. The Iowa Democratic Party held a fundraiser Sunday afternoon, with candidates drawing cheers for defending abortion rights and supporting unions. Deidre DeJear, the Democrat challenging Reynolds, told the crowd to look for common ground with potential voters. Mike Franken, the Democrat running against Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, said the 2022 election is about saving democracy.