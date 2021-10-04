(Des Moines, IA) -- Thousands of Iowans who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see a boost in those benefits this month. Janee (Juh-nay) Harvey oversees the program for the Department of Human Services -- and says it will be an approximately 25 to 27 percent increase. Harvey says the U-S-D-A evaluates the benefits every year, and this year they reevaluated the way they do the evaluation -- and that led to a much bigger increase percentage increase than what they've seen in past years. Harvey says this permanent increase happens as the pandemic-related increase in SNAP benefits that started in January is ending.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police are trying to find the shooter who opened fire at a birthday party in a hotel that left six people injured Friday night. Two of those hit had non-life-threatening injuries, while the third was seriously injured. That victim was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for additional treatment. Three more victims were brought into a Cedar Rapids hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police say the shooting at the Ramada Inn on the southwest side of the city happened shortly before 10:30 p-m.
(Chicago, IL) -- John Deere and the U-A-W have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract. Both sides say no details will be released until after the ratification votes by union members on October 10th. The U-A-W would say the proposed new national contract includes what it calls "significant gains" for workers. Negotiations began in August and the new agreement covers ten thousand employees at twelve Deere facilities in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Authorities in the Cedar Rapids area are searching for the suspect who tried to abduct a two-year-old child Sunday. A caller reported the incident at about 4:00 p-m. Witnesses told investigators that a man wearing a sweatshirt and a mask tried to grab the child from the sidewalk. A family member was able to intervene and the suspect jumped in a white car and drove away. Police haven’t publicly identified any suspects.