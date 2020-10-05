(Ames, IA) -- The bars in Story and Johnson counties were allowed to reopen today (Monday) at one minute past midnight following a revised emergency order issued by the governor Friday. Those two counties are home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University and have been closed for more than a month following a spike in coronavirus cases. Wineries, breweries, and distilleries in those two counties were allowed to reopen Friday. today. Bars in six counties were closed on August 27th after the number of coronavirus cases rosed. Three weeks later the governor allowed all but the bars in Johnson or Story County to reopen. The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division says three more restaurants or bars are facing fines for violation of the COVID-19 rules. They are George’s Pizza in Nevada, Mary Lou’s Bar & Grill in Cedar Falls, and Pints Pub n Patio in Des Moines.
(Undated) -- The I-R-S is sending out a special mailing to some residents of Iowa and the U-S who may be eligible for the Economic Impact Payment. I-R-S spokesman, Chris Millers, says they want to get a check to everyone who is eligible. He says they estimate there are about 71-thousand in people Iowa getting the letters. Miller says they developed the letter list by using W-2's, 10-99 forms, and other third-party statements to create this group. Miller says if you got a letter and may be eligible, you need to register us by using the I-R-S's nonfilers tool available on at I-R-S-dot-gov.
(Perry, IA) -- A 46-year-old man has been arrested after walking into the lobby of the Perry Police Department Saturday and telling officers he had an explosive device. Police say Justin Scott Pierschbacher was hiding his left hand in the pocket of his coat. He reportedly made comments after having some kind of activator in his possession. For a while, Pierschbacher refused to show them his left hand. Police officers from Perry and Woodward and deputies from the Boone and Dallas county sheriff’s officers negotiated with the man until it was finally determined he didn’t have possession of an explosive device. Pierschbacher was taken into custody and he is being held in the Dallas County Jail.
(Ireton, IA) -- Firefighters report the discovery of a body in a burned vehicle found in a cornfield in northwest Iowa. The fire crews say the Jeep was engulfed in flames as they drove up. The victim hasn’t been identified, but an autopsy will be performed. Authorities say the burning vehicle was about a mile and a half north of Ireton. The body was found inside after the flames were put out.