(Olin, IA) --The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reports a Jones County man died in an accident early Saturday. The D-N-R says 35-year-old James Minor drove off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County. Minor hit an obstruction and died in the accident.
(Coralville, IA) -- Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks says voters will be motivated by values like free enterprise and individual liberty when they vote in November. She says the election won't turn on any single issue because more than 60 percent of people feel the country is on the wrong track. Miller-Meeks held a campaign fundraiser in Coralville Saturday. She says Republicans need to turn the country around.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The two candidates for Iowa Attorney General disagree on abortion. Republican Brenna Bird criticized incumbent Tom Miller for not defending the state in two abortion cases. The Democrat Miller says he did the ethical thing by having private attorneys defend abortion restrictions. Miller says he twice got to the situation where he thought he couldn't zealously represent the state. He says that is only two times out of 40 years he has been in the office. Miller says he's opposed to "extreme" abortion policies.
(Clinton, IA) -- The City of Clinton and the University of Iowa are working together in the Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities. U-I Professor Travis Kraus directs the program and says they'll work on 15 to 20 in Clinton during the year. They'll focus on rehabilitating downtown buildings so that they could be appropriate for investment and development.