(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines businessman John Ruan the Third has died at the age of 78. His son says the death was due to health complications, but not related to COVID-19. Ruan was responsible for downtown development, Des Moines International Aiport, Gray’s Lake Park, and many other projects. He died Saturday. Friends note that he carried on the legacy of his father’s company, Ruan Transportation Management Systems. He also was a past chairman of the U-S Chamber of Commerce and the World Food Prize. Ruan is survived by his wife Janis, two children, and five grandchildren.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Fall enrollment is down at the three state universities The University of Northern Iowa saw a freshman class of one-thousand-554 students -- an increase by about five percent -- with enrollment at nine-thousand-231. That is down 291 students from last year. Iowa State’s fall enrollment is 30-thousand-708 -- which is down by 11-hundred-17 students. The university saw a six percent increase in new first-year students. The University of Iowa's total enrollment is 31-thousand-206, down 394 from fall 2020. Iowa has four-thousand-521 first-year students, up 11 from fall 2020.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a change for the person who serves as her main spokesperson. Communications director Pat Garrett is leaving that position to join the governor's political team. Alex Murphy will step into the role of communications director. Murphy has held the same position with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
(Ames, IA) -- It was technically an upset when Iowa beat Iowa State for the sixth straight time in the Cy-Hawk rivalry game Saturday 27-17. The Hawkeyes came in ranked 10th and the Cyclones were number nine in the polls. When Sunday’s A-P Top 25 College Football Poll was released, Iowa had just five spots up to number five. With Ohio State's loss to Oregon, the Hawkeyes are the top-ranked team in the Big Ten. The Cyclones took the lead Saturday with a field goal, then fell behind and never caught up again. Iowa won even though Iowa State had almost twice as many total yards, 339-173. The Hawkeyes try to go 3-0 when Kent State visits next. Iowa State travels to U-N-L-V.