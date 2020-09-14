(Des Moines, IA) -- Vehicles lined up on a grassy field in a Des Moines park this weekend for the first-ever drive-in Polk County Democrats Steak Fry. Polk County Democratic Party chairman Sean Bagniewski said 900 people were served dinner in their vehicle by a corps of volunteers on golf carts, "making this one of the biggest Democratic events in America this year." Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris recorded a video message for the event and said "Let's keep up the pressure, let's roll up our sleeves and let's bring this race home." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recorded a video for the event, too. Congresswoman Cindy Axne and Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic Party's candidate for the U.S. Senate, spoke to the crowd in person. A spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee said it was "shameful" that Harris and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden didn't show up in person for Saturday's event and a signal the Biden-Harris campaign is "ignoring Iowans." President Trump's son, Donald Trump, Jr., is due to campaign in Treynor, Iowa later today (Monday).
(Undate) -- Jury trials resume this week in Iowa after a couple of pilot trials to try out social distancing and COVID-19 prevention measures. Supreme Court Justice Matthew McDermott co-chaired the committee which reviewed and made recommendations on the issue -- and says the survey of the judges in the pilot trials showed there were not as many issues as they thought there might be. There was a concern that more jurors would not show up because of the pandemic -- but McDermott says that was not the case. McDermott says they will watch for outbreaks in particular counties as part of the monitoring as the jury trials resume. He says the judges in each trial will make the decisions on proceeding.
(Chicago, IL) -- After a meeting of Big Ten presidents and chancellors Sunday there is a possibility the Big Ten will reverse course and play football sometime this fall. The Detroit Free Prep reported people with knowledge of the meeting said there was optimism the season could start in mid-October. A potential vote on the move could occur early this week. Those in the meeting heard presentations about medical advances, especially about testing since the league voted in early August to push the season to the spring.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- The Wapello County attorney says he will retry an Ottumwa mother for allegedly causing her five-year-old daughter’s death. Kelsie Thomas was arrested in 2008 when the girl’s body was found in the family home. A jury acquitted Thomas on a child endangerment charge last March, but its members deadlocked on the first-degree murder charge. Thomas’ retrial has been scheduled for October. Her attorney filed a motion for dismissal last week, but it was denied. Thomas will remain in the Wapello County Jail as she awaits her second trial.