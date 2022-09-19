(Northwood, IA) -- The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating after a woman's body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
(Marshalltown, IA) -- A spokesperson for the governor says there are no plans to close the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. The spokesperson says an email titled "facility closure," sent to employees is nothing more than a policy statement required by the federal government. The email was sent by the administrator who is now overseeing the day-to-day operations at the home. Matthew Peterson, who had been Commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home, recently resigned from the post after 13 months in the job.
(Marion, IA) -- Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion is proposing an increase in the federal child tax credit as part of a package she says will support women during and after their pregnancies. The 2021 American Rescue Plan that Hinson opposed raised the tax credit for low and middle-income parents of kids under the age of 17. Hinson's bill would raise the credit even higher than last year's levels -- a 20 percent increase for parents with kids under five and 15 percent more for parents with kids between the ages of six and 16. The legislation would let parents withdraw their future Social Security benefits for three months, to support parental leave after the birth of a baby.
(Undated) -- This is National Farm Safety Week, and one of the biggest dangers involving farm tractors is a lack of rollover protection. A program offers Iowa tractor owners a rebate to install rollover protective structures or ROPS. Jackie Curnick, the program coordinator at the University of Iowa's Environmental Health Sciences Research Center, says the rebate of up to 500 dollars can help farmers retrofit a rollbar, and that's typically about half of the price of the retrofit. Studies find ROPS are 99% effective in preventing injury or death in the event of a rollover when used with a seatbelt, and 70% effective when used without a seatbelt.