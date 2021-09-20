(Bellevue, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a death at Bellevue State Park this weekend. Police were called to the park at 4:21 a-m Saturday about an individual who had fallen from a bluff. The individual died following the fall. No other details have been released.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A report from the Iowa Attorney General finds officers were justified in firing their weapons and killing a man in rural Jones County on August 31st. Officers were called to the residence in rural Martelle by a relative who reported 45-year-old Jeremy Berg was talking about going into a burning building and dying in the fire. Berg pulled a knife when Jones County deputies and Anamosa police officers tried to subdue him. A relative at the scene indicated that Berg was under the influence of drugs. Berg was tased three times and non-lethal bean bags were fired twice -- and he still did not give up the knife and continued coming at officers. Five officers fired at Berg, and he was hit and killed.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The first virtual public hearing on the proposed new legislative boundaries for Iowa is today (Monday). The Legislative Services Agency drew new boundaries for Iowa’s legislative and congressional districts to realign with the 2020 Census data. The hearing is from 7:00 to 9:30 this evening. Information on how to join the public hearing is on the Iowa Legislature’s website.
(Ames, IA) -- An Ames man has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his roommate to death two years ago. Fifty-seven-year-old David Sean Hunter was sentenced Friday in Story County Court for killing the victim with a machete. Prosecutors say that Hunter and 37-year-old Christopher Swalwell were arguing over a charge of 15 dollars and 99 cents Swalwell put on Hunter’s credit card. Hunter had expected the charge to be one dollar. The Iowa Medical Examiner told the court Swalwell suffered about 40 cuts from the machete. Hunter’s attorney says his client did kill the victim, but his actions were justified.