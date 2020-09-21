(West Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Division Of Criminal Investigation is investigating a shooting by West Des Moines Police which killed a man. Police were attempting to arrest 45-year-old Scott Heisler Friday evening for violation of a no-contact order. Police met Heisler at the front door of his home and informed him he was being arrested. Officers say Heisler wanted to get his phone from inside his home and officers followed him up a set of stairs. Police say Heisler grabbed a gun and threaten officers and they were unsuccessful in getting Heisler to give up. West Des Moines Police Department Sergeant Kraig Kincaid fired one round that hit Heisler -- and Heisler was taken to the hospital -- but died. Sergeant Kincaid has been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy while the investigation is underway.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Council Bluffs Police say an officer fired at least one shot at the driver of a car as he tried to run the officer down. Two officers were responding to a shoplifting call from the Walmart store Friday when the incident happened. The officers were approaching a car with stolen license plates when the suspect tried to get away. They say they had broken a window on the car to get to the suspect, but he aimed the vehicle at the officer and that officer opened fire. The man took off and abandoned the vehicle a short distance away. It isn’t known if he was hit.
(Washington, DC) -- Three people with Iowa ties are among the contenders to be appointed to the U-S Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Ruth Ginsburg’s death. Federal Judge Joan Larson graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1990. President Trump already appointed her to the U-S Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in 2017. Edward Mansfield is an Iowa Supreme Court justice and Steven Colloton is a member of the Eighth U-S Circuit Court of Appeals in Des Moines.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all Iowa state flags be lowered to half-staff to honor U-S Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg died of complications from pancreatic cancer at the age of 87. She was the second woman appointed to the high court when she assumed the seat in 1993. Flags will be at half-staff on all state-owned public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout Iowa. Schools, municipalities, counties, and other local governments are being encouraged to follow suit.