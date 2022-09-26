(Undated) -- Iowa Republicans have about a 4.5% statewide voter registration edge over Democrats With six weeks remaining in the 2022 campaign. Independents for years the largest voting block in Iowa, but have dropped to third. Jeff Link is a consultant who has worked for several Democratic candidates in Iowa and he says having independents shrink from being the largest to the smallest block of voters in Iowa shows that things are more polarized than ever. Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann says he intends for the G-O-P to keep its foot on the pedal and seek out new voters because Iowa has had a long history of having swing state tendencies.
(Cedar Rapids)--A 23-year-old woman faces charges after Cedar Rapids police testifying at a trial recognized her in a jury last month. Nakia Long was seated on the jury for the trial of a 19-year-old man accused of being a felon in possession of a gun. The judge declared a mistrial after the Linn County Attorney notified him that Long was an associate of the man on trial. Cedar Rapids Police say not only did Long know the man, but she also had criminal convictions and she failed to disclose either of those factors of the questionnaire for jurors. Long, who is from Cedar Rapids, has been charged with perjury and fraudulent practices.
(Bronson, IA) -- A man from the small northwest Iowa town of Bronson who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to more than ten years in federal prison. Prosecutors say 21-year-old Zachary Smith hid in the back seat of his ex-girlfriend's car early one morning in June of last year. She and a minor child got into the car. After the child was dropped off at school in South Sioux City, Smith threatened his ex-girlfriend with a B-B gun, drugged her with homemade chloroform, and took her to a home in rural Woodbury County. She later escaped and flagged down her aunt, who was driving in the area looking for her.
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University researchers say their effort to map out the location of and habitat of the rare rusty patched bee In Iowa found them in limited quantity. Teams from I-S-U surveyed 50 sites across Iowa twice in recent months and they only found the rusty patched bumble bee at four locations -- in Ames, Brushy Creek State Recreation Area near Fort Dodge, and two locations near Dubuque and Yellow River State Forest. The rusty patched bumble bee, was the first ever bee to be listed as endangered in 2017. Researchers hope the findings could help wildlife managers and land stewards reverse the decline of bee populations and support other pollinators more broadly.