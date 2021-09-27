(Des Moines, IA) -- House Speaker Pat Grassley says outlining new congressional and legislative district borders will be the sole focus of the October 5th special legislative session -- and no other bills with be voted upon. The Republican from New Hartford, says making a decision on the first plan isn't something that should be rushed as it will be in place for 10 years. Grassley says while a unanimous agreement among the 59 House Republicans on the plan would be nice, it's unlikely.
(Sloan, IA) -- A 12-year-old fell from a float during the Westwood Homecoming parade in Sloan Friday and died from his injuries. School district superintendent Jay Lutt identified the student as Kage McDonald, a junior high student who was riding on the back of a float. Lutt sent a letter to school district parents identifying Lutt. The Westwood Ministerial Association held a gathering of families Friday night at the entrance to the football field. The homecoming game against Hinton was postponed until Saturday.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is urged fellow Republicans to vote in the upcoming city council and school board elections during her weekend fundraiser. Reynolds said the "pandemic has taught us many things and one of which is we cannot neglect our local races and so let's all come together and treat this November like next November." Reynolds spoke to supporters Saturday in Des Moines at a fundraiser for her re-election campaign. She did not directly mention the legal fight over mask mandates but spoke in general about supporting parental choice.
(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has voted against a four-point-three trillion-dollar budget reconciliation package passed in the House Saturday night. The Iowa Republican says the bill is “backwards in its priorities” and she feels it is too radical to become law. Hinson pointed to tax hikes on small businesses and working families, amnesty for illegal immigrants, subsidies for electric vehicles and government-funded college tuition. Democrats struck down a provision by Hinson that would fix the Electric Vehicle Tax Credit to make sure that Iowa taxpayers “aren’t funding luxury cars for the ultra-rich,” according to a news release.