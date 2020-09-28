(Waterloo, IA) -- A shooting in Waterloo this weekend left one person dead and nearly one dozen others injured. The shooting happened Saturday around 3:15 a-m at a former downtown nightclub that's been closed for several years. Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald says charges are pending against the owners who leased the building, as it was not authorized to be an after-hours club. He says they know that gunfire was exchanged inside and there were around 100 people inside. The chief says of the 11 people who were injured, eight were hit with bullets. Fitzgerald didn't release specific information on the victims, but estimated their ages ranged from around 20 to about 45. Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a 25-hundred dollar ($2,500) reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- FEMA is making adjustments to the drive-through derecho disaster recovery centers in Iowa. Spokesman John Mills says the center in Cedar Rapids closed Saturday evening and the Marshalltown recovery center will be open for one more week and close at the end of the day on Saturday, October 3rd. He says they will open a new center in Ames on Tuesday at noon. The Scott County center in Bettendorf is moving to Davenport. He says the Cedar Rapids location has been the busiest, it's in the hardest-hit county. He says FEMA has approved grants for some 19-hundred Iowans worth seven-point-two million dollars and more than five million has been provided to residents of Linn County. Mills says you don't have to get to a disaster center to register -- you can call or register online as well.
(Undated) -- The race in Iowa's second congressional district to replace retiring Democratic Congressman Dave Loebsack is considered one of the country's most competitive. Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa, an eye doctor, is making her fourth try for a seat in the U-S House. She is currently a state Senator. Democratic candidate Rita Hart of Wheatland is a former teacher and one-term state senator, who was the Iowa Democratic Party's 2018 nominee for lieutenant governor. Barack Obama won Iowa's second congressional district in 2008 and 2012. Donald Trump won the district in 2016. The latest voter registration data shows there are about 26-thousand more Democrats than Republicans in the second district, which covers the southeast quadrant of the state.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The bars in Johnson and Story counties will remain closed for another week following an extension by Governor Kim Reynolds of her public health disaster emergency declaration. The governor shut down the bars in six of Iowa's counties on August 27th after coronavirus cases increased -- then reopened bars in Polk, Dallas, Linn, and Black Hawk counties three weeks later. Johnson and Story counties are the homes of the University of Iowa and Iowa State University. Bars in those counties will now stay closed until 11:59 p-m on October 4th..